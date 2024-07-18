JUST IN: Butler County Sheriffs Claim Responding Officers DID NOT Wear Body Cams – No Footage of Trump Attempted Assassination

Butler County Sheriffs did not wear body cameras according to Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch immediately got to work investigating the Secret Service’s failures and security breaches surrounding the attempted assassination against President Trump.

Tom Fitton said Judicial Watch filed multiple FOIA requests on state, federal and local level.

“The Butler County Sheriff’s Department told us that responding officers and those there did not have body cam footage,” Tom Fitton said.

The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

A Senate briefing revealed the Secret Service identified Crooks as suspicious 10 minutes before Trump took the stage.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was seen bear crawling on the roof as bystanders pointed him out to law enforcement.

An officer was right next to the building as bystanders alerted him to the potential threat.

WATCH:

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on Saturday during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

Trump defied death and raised his fist shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as Secret Service agents escorted him to safety.

WATCH:

Local law enforcement is now claiming there are no body cam videos from that day!

