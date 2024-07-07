Retired 2-Star General Found Dead at California Base

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating the death of a retired 2-star general whose body was discovered at the Twentynine Palms Marine base in California.

San Bernardino County coroner’s records revealed Major General William Mullen, 59, was found dead at the Twentynine Palms military base on Saturday.

Mara Rodriguez, who serves as the San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokesperson, shared the NCIS is investigating Mullen’s death at the base.

The Marine Corps Times reported Mullen’s body was discovered in Building 1651, which is part of the Marine Corps Communication–Electronics School.

Mullens was at the base to attend the Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group change of command event.

NCIS investigating after major general is found dead at Twentynine Palms Marine base https://t.co/Bil8tqkzgp — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 2, 2024

Per The Marine Corps Times:

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a retired major general whose body was discovered at a Marine base on Saturday. Maj. Gen. William Mullen, age 59, was found deceased at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, the San Bernardino County coroner’s office confirmed. His body was found in Building 1651, according to coroner records, Military.com reported. The building is home to the Marine Corps Communication–Electronics School, according to an online base directory. The Marine Corps provided a statement to Marine Corps Times stating that Mullen was at the base attending the Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group change of command ceremony.

Retired Marine 2-star general found dead at sprawling California basehttps://t.co/YZ2SPb5B7S — Sweetcaligurl (@Sweetcaligurl07) July 6, 2024

The cause of Mullen’s death has yet to be determined.

Currently, an autopsy report by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Department is pending.