REPORT: Hakeem Jeffries Holding Meeting With Other Top Dems on Sunday to Discuss Joe Biden’s Campaign

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries is reportedly meeting with other top Democrats on Sunday to discuss the future of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign following his awful interview on ABC News.

It’s a clear indication that there is major concern among Democrats in congress that Biden is going to drag down the ticket in November, possibly hurting the Democrats’ chances of regaining control of the House.

Biden has repeatedly vowed to stay in the race, so even if these Democrats appeal to him to drop out there is no guarantee that he is going to listen to them.

FOX News reports:

Top Dems planning meeting about Biden’s future despite president’s vows to continue campaign Top Democratic congressional leaders are planning to hold a meeting to discuss President Biden’s fledgling re-election campaign, even as Biden himself has struck a defiant tone amid calls to drop out of the race. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is leading a virtual meeting with top Democrats on Sunday, with leaders expected to discuss the path forward for Biden’s campaign, according to an NBC News report that has been confirmed by Fox News. The meeting will feature Jeffries and top committee Democrats, a person familiar with the arrangement told Fox News, but will not be a meeting of the full Democratic caucus. The meeting comes after Biden’s 22-minute interview with ABC News on Friday, which the Biden campaign hoped would ease fears that the president doesn’t have what it takes to continue the campaign and defeat former President Donald Trump in December. Instead, the interview set off a new round of fears among Democrats who were already concerned by Biden’s disastrous debate performance last week.

Axios has more:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is set to connect with his House committee leaders just before Congress returns to session for a conversation that is expected to touch on President Biden’s candidacy. Why it matters: Next week could be a watershed moment for House Democrats, many of whom remain shaken by the president’s poor debate performance and convinced he cannot beat former President Trump. – Lawmakers from across the party have told Axios they are hearing from donors, constituents and other stakeholders with grave concerns about Biden’s strength. – Democrats in swing districts are doubly fearful the president could drag down their races as well, throwing the fight for Congress into doubt.

By Sunday night or Monday morning, it should be clear what these folks are trying to do. Will they call for Biden to drop out or stand by him?