REPORT: Biden Campaign Staffers in Total Meltdown Behind the Scenes – ‘He Needs to Drop Out… Will Never Recover’

Joe Biden’s own campaign staffers are apparently losing their minds behind the scenes, convinced that Joe is going to blow the election and lose to Donald Trump in November.

Unnamed staff members have told NBC News that he needs to ‘drop out’ and that he will ‘never recover’ from the image of him that was painted by his debate performance.

If some of Biden’s own staffers are saying this, what does that tell you about his chances?

FOX News has details:

Biden’s own campaign staffers tell NBC News he’s toast: ‘He needs to drop out… he will never recover’ A variety of President Biden’s “closest allies,” including some campaign officials, believe he’s toast, according to an NBC News report that the Biden campaign blasted as “patently false.” Biden has faced intense calls for him to step aside in favor of a younger candidate in recent days as the Democratic Party attempts to figure out how to recover from his infamous debate disaster. Everyone from the New York Times editorial board to actor George Clooney have spoken out against his attempt to serve another term, and NBC reported on Thursday that the latest calls are coming from inside the campaign. “He needs to drop out… he will never recover from this,” one Biden campaign official allegedly told NBC News. The stunning report, “‘No one involved in the effort thinks he has a path’: Biden insiders say the writing is on the wall,” cited “three people who are directly involved in efforts to re-elect” Biden, along with other allies, who have done an about-face in recent days.

From the NBC News report:

A third person close to the re-election campaign said the present situation — the questions swirling around Biden’s cognitive abilities, the dearth of fundraising and more polls showing Biden dropping in support and other candidates faring better — is unsustainable. This person also said they didn’t see how the campaign could win… “The question for me, and a lot of us, is: Who is the best person to beat Donald Trump?” another person working to elect Biden said. “There are a lot of us that are true blue that are questioning our initial thoughts on that.”

Biden’s press conference tonight did nothing to help Democrats who want Biden out of the race. He did just well enough to convince himself and other supporters that he should keep running.