Rep. Jerry Nadler and Three Other Senior House Dems Call for Biden to Drop Out of 2024 Race

Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and three other senior House Democrats are calling for Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Four more senior House Democrats are calling for President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid following a private call with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.), Adam Smith (D-Wash.), and Mark Takano (D-Calif.) have all called on the incumbent to step aside for the 2024 Presidential race during the two-hour call with Jeffries, sources told Politico, the New York Times and other outlets. The four Democrats made their claims during a meeting of House Democrats on Sunday that was meant to address the party’s anxieties and concerns over Biden’s ability to win in November. Nadler, Morelle, Smith and Takano join five other House Democrats who have issued statements questioning Biden’s reelection prospects following a poor performance during the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

