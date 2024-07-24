Rep. Eli Crane Reveals Trump Shooter’s Home Was Reportedly Scrubbed Clean Like “Medical Lab” and No Silverware or Trash Was Found in Home (VIDEO)

Representative Eli Crane of Arizona, during Tuesday’s U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security hearing, asked Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris questions regarding Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’s home.

The former Navy Seal, representing Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, asked Col. Paris, “Did your team make entry and conduct any investigation of the suspect’s home?”

Paris responded, “I believe we had people that participated in securing it; there were bomb assets that we provided on the night of.”

Crane continued, “Did you get any reports from any of your agents of anything fishy at the home?”

Paris answered, “I was briefed on uh..” before Crane asked, “Was there any silverware found in the home or trash?”

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner responded, “I have nothing in the briefing I was given.”

Crane added, “Was it extremely clean, almost like a medical lab? Were you given any of those reports?”

“I wasn’t given any of those details,” added Paris.

Rep. Crane concluded his questioning by saying “That’s what I’m hearing, interesting.”

"I was a Sniper in the Seal Teams, Colonel, and this is just obvious…" "Are you surprised that a lot of Americans think there might be more to this story?"

