REALLY? DNC Chair Claims Process of Nominating Kamala Harris Will be ‘Fair and Transparent’ (VIDEO)

DNC chairman Jaime Harrison appeared on the Today show on Tuesday and claimed that the process to make Kamala Harris the official Democrat nominee will be fast but completely fair and transparent.

That would probably be news to the millions of Democrat voters who cast ballots for Joe Biden during the Democrat primary.

The process of placing Kamala at the top of the ticket looks like it was done in dark, smoke-filled back rooms with Democrat power players and top donors. It has been anything but grass roots.

FOX News reports:

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison was pressed on Tuesday about whether President Biden was “bullied out of office” by members of the Democratic Party, following the president’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 race. “Listen, the president, we owe him a tremendous amount of gratitude. He’s a good man. He’s a decent man. He’s been a transformational president. But what he also demonstrated by stepping out of this race is that he is selfless,” Harrison told NBC’s “Today” co-host Craig Melvin… Harrison also discussed their process at the DNC and explained how they plan to nominate Harris. “This process is going to be fair, transparent, open, but it’s going to be fast. And we have designed it to allow our nominees to really hit the measures and to hit the requirements that are necessary to be on the ballot in all 50 states. And in Ohio, in order to be on that ballot, you have to have not only a presidential nominee but also a vice presidential nominee. So it is going to be up to the eventual nominee to make that determination. But we have designed this process so that they have the sufficient time in order to select who that may be,” Harrison said.

Watch the video below:

DNC Chair @harrisonjaime says on TODAY that the Presidential and VP nominees will be settled before the convention, telling @craigmelvin that “If we’re going to be on all 50 ballots, we have to have all that done and locked up by August 7.” pic.twitter.com/KqNo7h4jaj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 23, 2024

Democrats are gaslighting the American people with the Harris decision just like they did over Biden’s mental health. The only thing that has changed is the name at the top of the ticket.