Report: Biden Will Announce His Radical Plan to Make Sweeping Changes to SCOTUS Next Week

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

Joe Biden is expected to announce a proposal outlining several radical changes to the Supreme Court during a trip to Texas on Monday.

According to Politico, Biden’s plan is likely to include term limits for justices and an enforceable code of ethics, as well as a constitutional amendment to limit presidential immunity.

This proposed amendment comes in response to the Supreme Court’s July 1 ruling that protected presidents from prosecution for “official acts” during their term, a decision involving the witch-hunt of former President Donald Trump.

Such drastic measures to overhaul the Supreme Court are viewed by critics as a dangerous move towards consolidating power and diminishing our system of checks and balances.

The prospect of a constitutional amendment and new legislation faces significant obstacles and reflects the inability for the Democratic Party to cope over the court’s recent decisions, which they see as a challenge to their narrative.

From Politico:

“Biden is likely to endorse establishing term limits for justices and an enforceable code of ethics, in an announcement that represents a remarkable shift for a president who had long resisted calls to overhaul the high court.

He is also expected to push for a constitutional amendment limiting immunity for presidents and certain other officeholders, in a response to the court’s July 1 ruling that presidents are shielded from prosecution for “official acts” during their time in office, in a case brought by former President Donald Trump.

The specifics of the proposal remain unclear and could still change, said the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss internal planning.”

The ongoing debates underscore a broader ideological battle over the extent of power each branch should wield. Democrats advocating for these reforms are seeking to reshape institutions to align more closely with their policy goals, potentially reshaping the landscape of American governance.

This ambition reflects a deep-seated belief that reforms are essential for achieving a more equitable and just society, even as it raises concerns about maintaining the balance of power that underpins the U.S. political system.