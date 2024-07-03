RATINGS KING: Greg Gutfeld Now Leads Cable News With Younger Viewers, Has Quadrupled the Audience of the Liberal Daily Show

Following the 2020 election, the FOX News Channel lost the loyalty and viewership of many Trump supporters but one person at the network seems to have escaped that scorn.

Greg Gutfeld’s late night show featuring a revolving panel of guests to discuss the day’s news is absolutely thriving.

Not only has Gutfeld expanded his reach to young viewers, he has quadrupled the size of the audience for the liberal ‘Daily Show’ that frequently targets Republicans and conservative media.

Mediaite reported:

Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld Leads Cable News With Younger Viewers, Quadruples the Daily Show’s Audience Fox News announced some major ratings gains in the second quarter of 2024, a time when media companies are struggling left and right. The network was number one over its competitors for yet another quarter, and they posted double-digit gains in every measured category. For comparison, CNN hit a 33-year low in total day viewers in the 18-49 and 25-54 demos. The network also aired the first debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which brought them their biggest ratings in network history but wasn’t enough to significantly boost the average demo ratings for the quarter. Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters have plenty to celebrate with the former beating other late-night shows and the latter seeing gains that made him the most-watched primetime show in the 8 p.m. slot, with June being Watters’s most-watched month ever. Both are also co-hosts on The Five, which is the biggest non-primetime show in cable news for the 11th straight quarter, setting a record. Fox’s overall ratings represent more than 50% of the audience share in both total day and prime time ratings… Gutfeld! more than quadrupled the total viewers tuning into The Daily Show, which recently saw Jon Stewart return part-time as host. Gutfeld’s show also doubled Daily Show’s average of 146,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo. Gutfeld will be broadcasting his show live at the 11 p.m. hour from Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.

Here’s a recent monologue from Gutfeld’s show:

Epic Gutfeld monologue tonight pic.twitter.com/B6eeQgAUX8 — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) July 2, 2024

Congratulations to Mr. Gutfeld and his crew for their amazing success. It just goes to show how hungry the public was for an alternative to the boring and predictable antics of Colbert and Kimmel.