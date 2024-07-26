Proud Father J6 Hostage Billy Chrestman Is Released from Prison After 3 1/2 Years of Captivity – His Family Has Lost Everything – Please Help Billy If You Can

If you were to search for J6 articles in The Gateway Pundit, you would be able to find many articles on Billy Chrestman. Some readers might remember his harrowing experience with the corrupt Department of Justice since February 11th, 2021, when he was kidnapped from his home by the FBI, thrown in several prisons before landing in the DC “Gulag” for three years. His story is not unlike many who are being held within the walls of these gulag jails and prisons. His family is everything to him, he’s an Army Veteran, a former union sheet metal worker, and a man with a deep love for his country.

As a journalist, I have been able to meet many J6 defendants, and have formed friendships with most of them. Billy Chrestman is one of the defendants who has become a huge part of my life. I met Billy through a phone interview a year ago when I started my podcast dedicated to J6, and we became fast friends.

I adore, love, and even worry about his family and can’t begin to imagine the struggles they have endured these past 3 1/2 years. Billy asked if I would be willing to write an article for the readers of The Gateway Pundit who have been so very supportive of him these past few years. I, of course, said yes, as it is a true honor to convey this hero’s story and the good news of his release.

Today is July 24th, and as I write this, Billy will be walking out of the prison in Texarkana that has held him for the last 6 months, at any moment . His family and friends are overjoyed as this has been a fight to get him to this point. Billy was sentenced by Judge Timothy Kelly on January 12th of this year to 4 1/2 years. At the time of his sentencing, he had already served 3 years, 2 1/2 being pretrial detention.

Since he had no violent charges, Billy was eligible for the First Step Act. This gives inmates the ability to reduce the time from their sentences. Thank you President Trump!

Along with what is known as “Good Time” or not having any disciplinary infractions one might get while incarcerated, this could remove 35% of an inmate’s sentence. One of the requirements for the First Step Act is that an inmate must participate in approved classes of different kinds. However, when Billy arrived in Texarkana, he quickly found out they did not offer these classes. How does a prisoner get released early if they aren’t allowed to participate in what they need, in order to make that happen? Well, that is something that needs to be addressed and hopefully will be addressed when we all demand an overhaul of our prison and jail systems.

When you do the math of his sentence versus how long he has already been incarcerated, including the First Step Act and “Good Time”, Billy should have been released just after his sentencing in January. Instead, nearly six months later, he will be headed to a Halfway House to be assimilated back into society for another six months. He will be able to see his family on scheduled days, and eventually he will be allowed to do over night visits and then finally he will return home.

During the last 3 1/2 years, the Chrestman family has lost almost everything. His wife and youngest daughter are currently looking for an apartment they can afford so Billy will have a place to come home to. Everything they own is in a small storage unit that they struggle to pay for every month.

“There’s no livelihood anymore. To be honest with you, the only thing I have left is my family and that’s because my wife and kids are amazing,” he said in an interview with TGP after signing his plea deal. “Even though they — everything has been taken from all of us — our house that our kids grew up in — God, I’ve had that house for over 18 years. It’s gone.”

With all the hardships this family has endured, today is a day of celebration as Billy is finally out of chains and in his family’s arms. He will be reporting to his halfway house immediately following his release, but now they all know exactly where he is and that he is safe.

At 50 years old, a father of 5 and grandfather of 4, this hardworking veteran will start over. No longer able to work in the union he was a part of for 15 years due to J6, Billy will fight to build a life in which he can support the family he loves so much.

I cannot quite express the emotions when Billy’s daughter called me and said “Dad will be out on the 24th.” I cried tears of joy and later that week when I got a call from Billy to confirm this, I cried again. Their circumstances are overshadowed by the true happiness of being able to see and hug each other again. The love this family has is beautiful, strong, and has never waivered.

As I said earlier, The Chrestman family has become very special to me and my family. I am asking that if you are able to help them in any way possible, please do, for their fight is not yet over. They will be residing in Kansas and need help in all aspects of living, be it a job, a place to live, money and/or prayer.

Also, please join me and my family in saying “WELCOME HOME BILLY!”

Jenn Baker

Journalist, PodCaster, J6 Advocate

