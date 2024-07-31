Princess Diana’s Brother-in-Law Dead at 82 from “Undisclosed Causes”

Princess Diana’s brother-in-law and former Palace Secretary Robert Fellowes has died at 82.

US Magazine reported that the UK’s The Times published an obituary for Fellowes early Wednesday morning.

In the obituary, it was revealed Fellowes died from “undisclosed causes” on July 29.

In a social media post, Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, wrote, “My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us.”

Spencer added, “A total gentleman – in all the best meanings of that word – he was a man of humor, wisdom & utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law.”

Robert is survived by his wife, Jane Fellowes, who is the late Diana’s older sister, and his three children, Laura Jane Fellowes, 44, Alexander Robert Fellowes, 41, and Eleanor Ruth Fellowes, 38.

