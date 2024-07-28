President Trump Takes the Stage at Rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Thunderous Applause: “I Get Angry at the Incompetence That I Witness Every Single Day” (VIDEO)

President Trump took the stage to thunderous applause at a St. Cloud, Minnesota rally.

NOW: JD Vance introduces President Trump in St. Cloud, Minnesota pic.twitter.com/A46jICEGRy — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 28, 2024

President Trump condemned the attack on Israel by Hezbollah, which took place on Saturday.

“Our hearts go out to the families of these innocent children. No parent should have to suffer the terrible loss of a child at the hands of terrorists,” Trump said.

“They wouldn’t have done this if I were the President, they wouldn’t have done it, and they didn’t,” Trump continued.

WATCH: President Trump condemns Hezbollah attack on Israel that killed multiple children during rally in St. Cloud, MN pic.twitter.com/E3jQNu9wWL — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 28, 2024

President Trump also said he was angry at the incompetence of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Inflation is destroying our country. None of it would have happened it would have ever happened if we, if we were President, it wouldn’t have happened. It’s a dangerous and terrible time for the world and it’s almost the entire fault of incompetent Biden/Harris administration,” Trump said.

“She let it be known, ‘I am the border czar’ and then she never went to the border,” Trump continued.

“I get angry at the incompetence that I witness every single day,” Trump continued.

“I get angry at the incompetence I witness every single day”: President Trump SLAMS border czar Harris in St. Cloud, MN pic.twitter.com/dTOdrTziNp — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 28, 2024

President Trump also reminded America of Kamala Harris’ radical support for the Green New Deal.

“The $100 trillion green new scam to abolish, oil, coal and natural gas. She pledged to ban fracking. No fracking, oh that’s gonna do well in Pennsylvania,” Trump said.

“The beautiful thing about modern technology is when you say something, you are screwed if it’s bad. If you say it wrong, you are screwed. She said ‘I never said about fracking,’ then we play about 90 tapes,” Trump continued.

