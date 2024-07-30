President Trump Reveals Melania’s Reaction to Attempted Assassination (VIDEO)

President Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that his wife Melania was watching the Butler rally when he was shot by a gunman.

Trump said Melania was watching the rally live and “thought the worst” when he got shot and went down.

“She just can’t really even talk about,” Trump said. “That means she loves me.”

Trump says Melania was watching the rally live when the attempted assassin fired on him, she has trouble talking about it because it makes her too emotional "That means she loves me"

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on July 13 during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

President Trump immediately dropped after he was shot in the ear. He was down for nearly one minute before standing up.

Trump, with blood dripping down his face, defied death and raised his fist shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as Secret Service agents escorted him to safety.

Trump gets shot in the head and instead of cowering he fist pumps and says "FIGHT" What a legend

Dr. Ronny Jackson examined and treated President Trump’s ear and provided an update on the wound.

“The would-be assassin fired multiple rounds from a relatively close distance using a high-powered rifle, with one bullet striking the former President, and now the Republican Nominee for President, in his right ear,” Dr. Jackson wrote on Friday.

Dr. Jackson continued, “I have reviewed President Trump’s medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was initially evaluated and treated for a “Gunshot Wound to the Right Ear.” Having served as an Emergency Medicine physician for over 20 years in the United States Navy, including as a combat physician on the battlefield in Iraq. I have treated many gunshot wounds in my career. Based on my direct observations of the injury, my relevant clinical background, and my significant experience evaluating and treating patients with similar wounds, I completely concur with the initial assessment and treatment provided by the doctors and nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting.”