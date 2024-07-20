President Trump Releases Moving Video Tribute to the Great Lou Dobbs

President Trump released a moving tribute to his friend the late great Lou Dobbs after his death this week.

Trump said he was surprised and that he thought Lou would be around forever.

President Trump: Lou Dobbs was one of the greatest ever in an industry that had a lot of great people. There was nobody like him. He was my friend, and he was a real talent, and he was a tough cookie. He was so tough, but he was tough on bad people, not on good people.

He is somebody that’s really going to be missed. He’s a big voice. Lou is a really big voice, a very powerful voice. It’s very devastating. I thought that he was going to, frankly, be around forever. Debbie, his wife, is unbelievable. I’d see them together all the time, and they really had a great relationship.

I thought Lou was going to be here for a long time. Then I got a little bad news two or three days ago. They were saying he wasn’t feeling so hot, and that made me feel badly. And I guess I wasn’t feeling so hot either a few days ago, come to think of it.

But Lou was just a very, very special guy to me. He was somebody very instrumental in the success of MAGA. He understood MAGA better than anybody, and he will truly be missed. He was truly a great man, great at what he did and a great person.

So it’s an honor to do this little tribute for him. I would do it anywhere they wanted me to. He was very, very special, and may he rest in peace.