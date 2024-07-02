POLL: Trump Now Leading Joe Biden in New Hampshire

Donald Trump has taken the lead over Joe Biden in New Hampshire, according to new polling from Saint Anselm College.

New Hampshire has not gone red in a presidential election since it voted for George W. Bush in the year 2000.

Once again, Trump is gaining ground in a state where he is not supposed to be competitive.

Breitbart News reports:

Trump Takes Two-Point Lead over Biden in New Hampshire Poll Former President Donald Trump inched ahead of President Joe Biden in New Hampshire by two points, days after the presidential debate, according to a recent poll. A Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll found that if the presidential election were held today, 44 percent of voters in New Hampshire would cast their vote for Trump, while 42 percent of voters in the state said they would vote for Biden. The poll, which was conducted between June 28-29, was “based on online survey of 1,746” registered voters in the state. The poll also found that Trump’s popularity among voters was higher than Biden’s. Biden was reported to have a “favorable opinion” with 39 percent of voters, while 59 percent had an unfavorable opinion of him. Trump, on the other hand, was reported to have been “viewed favorably” by 42 percent of voters, while 57 percent viewed him “unfavorably.”

This should be setting off alarm bells at the Biden campaign.

New, post-debate @SaintAnselmPoll shows former President Donald Trump holding a narrow lead over President Joe Biden in New Hampshire, just within the margin of error #NHPolitics #FITN #WMUR pic.twitter.com/AeIZ3OWWCp — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) July 1, 2024

New Hampshire GE: St. Anselm Poll Trump: 44% (+2)

Biden: 42%

RFK Jr: 4% #53 (2.4/3.0) | 1,700 RV | June 27-28https://t.co/49BdsPS2pV pic.twitter.com/AAshGVr6GO — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 1, 2024

Terrible poll for Biden. New Hampshire hadn't been polled in ages, but St. Anselm shows Trump leading by 2 points — a 12 point net drop for Biden since December. Meanwhile, Dems are still +3 in the generic Congressional ballot. Biden favorability: 39%, Trump favorability: 42% pic.twitter.com/FdoqEli4Rf — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 1, 2024

Trump winning in New Hampshire would be an indication of a blowout election.