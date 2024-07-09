POLL: More Swing State Voters Say Trump is in Good Health and Mentally Fit Compared to Joe Biden

Swing state voters say that Donald Trump is in good health and mentally fit compared to Joe Biden, according to new polling from Morning Consult.

Despite objections from various Democrats and media figures, this issue is going to play a major role in the election and the fact that this poll is focused on swing state voters should give Democrats nightmares.

It’s obvious to anyone who watched the debate that Trump is just fine and that Biden has a serious problem.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: More Swing State Voters Say Trump Is Mentally Fit, in Good Health Compared to Biden More swing state voters say former President Donald Trump is mentally fit and in good health compared to President Joe Biden, a post-debate survey from Morning Consult found. The survey examined the sentiments of voters in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and found a plurality, 44 percent, describing Biden as “too old,” compared to 41 percent who said the same for Trump. However, the biggest differences came into play when asked who they believe is more “mentally fit.” Only 23 percent attached the attribute to Biden, compare to 45 percent who said the same of Trump. That reflects a three-point dip for Biden and two-point bump for Trump since February’s results. The survey also asked swing state voters to assign the attribute “good health” to either Trump or Biden. Just 15 percent described Biden as someone with that attribute, down from 19 percent who said the same in February. Nearly half, 48 percent, described Trump as the candidate in good health, up from 45 percent in February. Nearly one-third said “neither,” and six percent said “both.”

Now that the media is finally talking about this issue, it is going to be impossible for Biden and Democrats to ignore it.

Biden will not face ongoing scrutiny that he has never had to deal with before now.