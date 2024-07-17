Pittsburgh Motorycle Officers Injured At Trump’s Rally Forced to Transfer Out of Cycle Unit for Not Getting Permission to Protect Trump

An exclusive report by WXPI has revealed that two Pittsburgh police motorcycle officers who were injured at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, have been removed from their motorcycle unit.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle of WXPI reported that two officers who were tasked with assisting President Trump’s motorcade to and from his rally in Butler on Saturday were removed from their unit.

Sources told Earle that the officers notified the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and received authorization to help protect Trump.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, however, claims that the officers never received proper authorization and have been removed from their unit for doing so.

Spokesperson of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Cara Cruz, shared, “This was an administrative decision made by the Chief. Per the FOP [union] contract, I am unable to speak to the reasons behind the move as it involves personnel,”

11 Investigates has learned exclusively that two Pittsburgh police motorcycle officers who were injured during the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally over the weekend have been removed from the cycle unit.

That decision has sparked controversy and disagreement inside the department.

Sources told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that those cycle officers were asked to assist with the Former President’s motorcade to that rally in Butler County on Saturday.

According to Earle’s sources, the officers claim they notified the proper personnel with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and received authorization to help, but according to the same sources, the bureau said they didn’t get permission.

Sources told 11 Investigates that the Pennsylvania State Police requested Pittsburgh motorcycle officers to assist with former President Trump’s motorcade Saturday night from the airport in Allegheny County to Butler County and back again.

