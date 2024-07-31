Peter Navarro Joins Rose Unplugged to Reflect on His Time in Prison, Why He Had to Go and What’s Next (AUDIO)

Dr. Peter Navarro joined Rose Unplugged to reflect on his time in prison, why he had to go, and what’s next.

Navarro was released from prison a couple of weeks ago after serving a 4-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena.

In March Peter Navarro reported to prison for his 4-month sentence. He was the first high-ranking Trump aide to be imprisoned by the Biden Regime.

“Prison is no country for old men,” Navarro said. “I went to prison in defense of executive privilege, the Constitution, and the separation of powers. My appeal of this case is going to the Supreme Court.”

“It is not safe on the front lines. You go there because it’s your duty to go there. You do it for the country and that’s why you’re a patriot. The president just took a literal bullet and I took a figurative one in prison,” Navarro said.

AUDIO:

