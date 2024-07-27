Pete Buttigieg Tries to Dunk on President Trump for Supposedly ‘Pulling Out’ of Debate Against Kamala Harris and It Blows Up in His face

While 2024 has proven to be arguably the most unpredictable and wildest election cycle in American history, one of the few remaining constants is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg making a donkey out of himself.

On Thursday, Team Trump sent the media into a frenzy after announcing that they would be holding off on debating until the Democrat Party officially nominates a candidate. They argued the reason for doing so was that the Democrats still had time to throw Harris under the bus just like they did Joe Biden.

“Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee. There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party – namely Barack Hussein Obama – that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone “better.” Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds,” wrote Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign communications director.

Buttigieg, however, did not care to read this statement. He instead found a misleading tweet from a liberal journalist claiming that Trump was pulling out of beating Harris and responded by mocking the 45th president.

“Has a presidential nominee ever agreed to a debate and then pulled out?” Buttigieg sneered. “Remarkable show of weakness here.”

Has a presidential nominee ever agreed to a debate, then pulled out? Remarkable show of weakness here. https://t.co/tw9KhmhkpN — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 26, 2024

But this attempted dunk blew up in Buttigieg’s face. Many responded by pointing out two simple truths: Trump made the agreement with Biden, not Harris, and the Democrats do not have an official nominee yet.

There were also brutal references to his awful job performance, particularly related to bridge construction and taking paternity leave for months.

Are you finally back from maternity leave? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 26, 2024

Has a presidential nominee been chosen in the modern era without winning any primaries? — Michael Cassidy ✝️ (@MichaelCassidy) July 26, 2024

I can think of one pic.twitter.com/Ji3wVqAUOn — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 26, 2024

Has a presidential campaign ever agreed to a nominee, then changed the nominee? Remarkable show of weakness. Trump entered into an agreement with Joe Biden. Joe Biden left the campaign. The deal is not valid. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 26, 2024

Joe Biden, after Trump ended his 50 year career on a debate stage. The fact remains, she’s not the official candidate yet. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) July 26, 2024

Has any transportation secretary ever ignored a whole entire town of people who are being poisoned from a massive train derailment? From a year and a half ago? See East Palestine moron. — Patty Girl MAGA X’d ☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) July 26, 2024

How’s that bridge reconstruction going in Baltimore? — Jimbo Chewdip (@jimbochewdip) July 26, 2024

Is this a real question? Do you want to have this argument? Your addled president just dropped out of the race in the 9th inning. Remarkable show of weakness my ass. — Harvey’s Pistol & Pawn (@harveyspistols) July 26, 2024

There is speculation that Buttigieg may be on the list of VP candidates for Harris in part due to his friendship with her husband Douglas Emhoff.

It would be a gift for Republicans if Harris is dumb enough to choose Buttigieg.