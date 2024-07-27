Pete Buttigieg Tries to Dunk on President Trump for Supposedly ‘Pulling Out’ of Debate Against Kamala Harris and It Blows Up in His face

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appears on the CBS show "Face the Nation" on Sunday.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appears on the CBS show “Face the Nation” on Sunday. (@FaceTheNation / X screenshot)

While 2024 has proven to be arguably the most unpredictable and wildest election cycle in American history, one of the few remaining constants is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg making a donkey out of himself.

On Thursday, Team Trump sent the media into a frenzy after announcing that they would be holding off on debating until the Democrat Party officially nominates a candidate. They argued the reason for doing so was that the Democrats still had time to throw Harris under the bus just like they did Joe Biden.

“Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee. There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party – namely Barack Hussein Obama – that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone “better.” Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds,” wrote Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign communications director.

Buttigieg, however, did not care to read this statement. He instead found a misleading tweet from a liberal journalist claiming that Trump was pulling out of beating Harris and responded by mocking the 45th president.

“Has a presidential nominee ever agreed to a debate and then pulled out?” Buttigieg sneered. “Remarkable show of weakness here.”

But this attempted dunk blew up in Buttigieg’s face. Many responded by pointing out two simple truths: Trump made the agreement with Biden, not Harris, and the Democrats do not have an official nominee yet.

There were also brutal references to his awful job performance, particularly related to bridge construction and taking paternity leave for months.

There is speculation that Buttigieg may be on the list of VP candidates for Harris in part due to his friendship with her husband Douglas Emhoff.

It would be a gift for Republicans if Harris is dumb enough to choose Buttigieg.

Cullen Linebarger

