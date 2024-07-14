‘Parishioners are Devastated’: Police Charge Taxi Driver With ‘Hate Crime’ After 42-Year-Old Landmark ‘Jesus Child’ Statue Beheaded at New York City Catholic Church

The crazed man was first recorded hitting statues of Joseph and Mary with a shoe before he began battering the Christ figure until the head broke off.

According to the Church’s Facebook page, the representation of Christ’s family was a landmark of the Holy Family Catholic community for the past 42 years. They were “devastated” by the completely unnecessary attack and are asking for anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s 107th precinct with information on the perpetrator.

Pastor Rev Sean Suckiel spoke to the Chronicle about how the statue has stood at the church for more than 40 years, holding a special meaning for the church.

“We take our first communion pictures there,” Suckiel said. “Our confirmation pictures, wedding pictures.”

The NYPD has rightfully classified the incident as a hate crime.

The Holy Family Church faced a similar attack last year when an angel statue was torn down from its pedestal. According to CatholicVote.org – as reported by InfoWars, there have been over 400 attacks – in the US alone – on Catholic Churches since 2020, with more than 27 anti-Christian incidents occurring already in 2024. Unfortunately, only about 25% of the cases have ended in an arrest.

