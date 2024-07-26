One of Joe Biden’s Illegal “Got-Aways” Accused of Killing Nashville Restaurateur in Hit-and-Run Crash

Nashville restaurateur Matthew Carney died from injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run allegedly caused by one of Joe Biden’s illegal “got-aways.”

Nashville restaurateur Matthew Carney, 42, died from injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run crash on July 4.

According to reports, Carney was struck and killed as he confronted Martinez for stealing tools from his truck.

Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Mexico and one of Joe Biden’s “got-aways” been charged with criminal homicide,tampering with evidence, vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, and evading arrest following the causing a hit-and-run crash that killed the beloved Smokin Thighs restaurant owner.

Ulises Martinez/Image: MNPD

FOX 17 News confirmed Raigoz-Martinez has a criminal history, and Judge Tim Todd is accused of dismissing three charges during a preliminary hearing back on March 6.

A statement from an ICE official stated, “ERO New Orleans placed an immigration detainer on Ulises Raigoz-Martinez, 24, an unlawfully present Mexican citizen, following his arrest in Davidson County, Tennessee, for homicide, vehicle theft, and evading arrest on July 19. Raigoza entered the United States on an unknown date and location, without being admitted or paroled by an immigration officer.”

 

Margaret Flavin

