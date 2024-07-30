OMG: O’Keefe to Reveal What the Top People Inside the DNC “Really Think” About Kamala Harris… It’s Going Down Tomorrow… Stay Tuned!

O’Keefe Media Group is going to reveal what the top people at the DNC are saying about Kamala Harris after Barack Obama pushed Joe Biden out of the 2024 race.

“I wonder what top people inside the DNC are currently saying about Kamala…” James O’Keefe said late Monday night.

“Maybe we should show people what they really think,” O’Keefe said.

Stay tuned because O’Keefe is dropping the new video on Tuesday.

“Maybe we should do that tomorrow,” O’Keefe said.

Earlier this month Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Kamala Harris.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” Biden said on X.

Kamala Harris stole all of Joe Biden’s delegates after Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi forced Biden out of the race.

Harris is now the presumptive Democrat nominee even though she has never won a primary.

The DNC rigged 2016 (pushed out Bernie Sanders for Hillary Clinton), rigged 2020 (pushed out Buttigieg and Sanders for loser Joe Biden) and now they’re rigging the 2024 election.

So what do the top people inside the DNC really think of Kamala Harris?

Stay tuned!