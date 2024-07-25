OMG: O’Keefe Media Group Reveals Internal Videos and Documents Exposing Disney’s “Gender Expression Transitioning” Program (VIDEO)

O’Keefe Media Group on Thursday revealed internal documents exposing Disney’s Gender Expression and Transitioning programs.

The G.E.T. program promotes altering one’s natural body.

The documents also reveal Disney’s health insurance plans pay for genital mutilation surgeries.

Per James O’Keefe:

REVEALED: O’Keefe Media reveals internal videos and documents exposing Disney’s G.E.T. (Gender Expression and Transitioning) program, which promotes the notion that being “authentically me” involves altering one’s natural body. The G.E.T. program video pressures Disney employees to conform to the demands of their gender transitioning co-workers.

Internal documents reveal that Disney’s health insurance plans — through Kaiser, HMSA, AdventHealth, and Orlando Health Cast Advantage — cover mutilation surgeries under the guise of “gender affirming care,” funded by consumer dollars.

OMG also uncovers Disney’s secret PRIDE Think Tank, part of the PRIDE Business Employee Resource Group (BERG), which is dedicated to crafting strategies to engage LGBTQ+ consumers across Disney’s products, games, marketing, and media platforms. This think tank distorts Disney’s so-called ‘family-friendly’ content with a heavy focus on sexuality aimed at children.