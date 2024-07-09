Oh My! Charles Payne Drops Biden Over Pandering for Votes at a Black Church: “Every Time Biden Is Around Black People, He Looks Like He Wants to Call the Police” (Video)

Fox Business host Charles Payne let loose on Joe Biden Monday, with a serious appearance slamming the effects of Biden’s economic policies on Black Americans and then later on Gutfeld! where he hilariously dropped Biden over his appearance at a Black church in Philadelphia Sunday.
OMGAWD Charles Payne has me rolling
Charles Payne: “…My favorite is when he’s around the brothers. Like the Juneteenth celebration. And then this Sunday he was at the Black church. Every time he’s around Black people he looks like he wants to call the police.”
Greg Gutfeld: “He used to.”
Payne: “He used to bring ’em! He’d bring a whole gang of paddy wagons. ‘Round ’em all up, we’ll figure out the charges later!’…That face, Did you see that at the church?”
Gutfeld: “Yes.”
Payne: “He was scared as hell. He says, he said he was raised in the Black church and the guy had to show him how to give the offering, ‘Like what? We’re usually taking money not giving it, dammit. I’m a Biden!”
MUST WATCH SEGMENT: @cvpayne takes on the ridiculous, racial gaslighting of “The Left” HEAD-ON.
"The lies…are just amazing. What's amazing is that they get away with it…Almost everything [the Democrats] ever said with respect to how they treat Black people is a lie…"
ICYMI, video of Biden at Mount Airy Church of God in Christ in Philadelphia that Payne commented on:
Oh My Lord!! The pastor had to give @joebiden the $$ s and explain to him that it goes in the collection box ..
Full Gutfeld! opening monologue with Payne’s intro at about 8:15: