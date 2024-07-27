NY Times Poll: Majority of Registered Voters Say Trump ‘Will Bring About the Right Kind of Change’

A new poll from the New York Times has found that most registered voters believe Trump is a change agent and that he will bring the kind of change that the country needs right now.

There are two remarkable things about this poll at first glance. The fact that it’s from the New York Times, and the idea that Trump has become the change candidate.

It’s also a reminder that voters desperately want the country to go in a different direction than the one we have been headed in for three years now.

Breitbart News reports:

NYT Poll: Majority of Voters Say Trump ‘Will Bring About the Right Kind of Change’ A majority of registered voters believe former President Donald Trump “will bring about the right kind of change” for the nation, a Thursday New York Times/Siena College poll found. Trump is campaigning on restoring the economy, boosting American jobs, securing the southern border, and preventing World War III. “I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” Trump said in Milwaukee during his RNC acceptance speech. Only 47 percent of registered voters said the same for Vice President Kamala Harris, whom voters also ranked as a far less “strong leader” than Trump. Sixty percent of registered voters said Trump is a strong leader, compared to Harris’s only 46 percent. Overall, the poll found Trump leading Harris by two points, a sign that Harris might be enjoying a “honeymoon” phase of her initial campaign for president.

Harris might get a slight polling bounce after the Democratic National Convention in August, which is to be expected, but beyond that it is probably going to be a rocky road for her campaign.

The country wants change and Kamala Harris is just more of the same.