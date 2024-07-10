New: Trump Shoots Down JD Vance Beard Rumors in Comments on Vice President Short List (“Looks Like a Young Abraham Lincoln”)

President Trump spoke about his vice president candidate shortlist in an interview with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio Wednesday. Trump shot down a rumor that he was leaning against choosing Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) because of Vance’s beard, saying, “No….He looks good, looks like a young Abraham Lincoln.” The Vance beard rumors came out of a report on Tuesday by the Bulwark (excerpt at end of article.)

Trump also commented on Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND), saying a restrictive North Dakota abortion law he signed is “a little bit of an issue.” Trump said that he and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) living in the same state is a “complication” but could be “easily fixed.” (Excerpt from the 12th Amendment: “The Electors shall meet in their respective states and vote by ballot for President and Vice-President, one of whom, at least, shall not be an inhabitant of the same state with themselves;”

Audio clip of Trump speaking about Vance, Burgum and Rubio:

Me: Word is that you won’t pick @JDVance1 because of his facial hair. Is that is that true?

Trump: No. He looks good…like a young Abraham Lincoln.@foxnewsradio

Listen to the full interview: https://t.co/rsMFInjqGS pic.twitter.com/bHu5BUYiIV — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) July 10, 2024

Speaking about defeated rival former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) releasing her delegates on Tuesday, Trump diplomatically said he would look into her not being invited to the Republican convention next week, but said she stayed in the race too long.

Fmr President @realDonaldTrump on whether he will invite @NikkiHaley to the RNC Listen to the full interview: https://t.co/y6McumaKc6 pic.twitter.com/a7BdTKE6dJ — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) July 10, 2024

Excerpt from AP report on Burgum signing abortion law in 2023:

North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks’ gestation. In those early weeks, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape or incest, or in medical emergencies. After six weeks, rape and incest victims cannot get abortions. Abortions to treat some medical emergencies, such as ectopic pregnancies, are allowed at any stage of pregnancy. “This bill clarifies and refines existing state law … and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state,” Burgum said in a statement.

While campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination last year, Burgum said he would not sign a national abortion ban if he were elected president.

Trump’s position on abortion as stated in the Republican platform released this week:

4. Republicans Will Protect and Defend a Vote of the People, from within the States, on the Issue of Life We proudly stand for families and Life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights. After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the States and to a vote of the People. We will oppose Late Term Abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance Prenatal Care, access to Birth Control, and IVF (fertility treatments).

Trump told Kilmeade he would prefer to announce his choice for vice president at next week’s Republican convention in Milwaukee but may have to do so sooner.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (located north of Pittsburgh) on Saturday, two days before the start of the convention. Vance is from neighboring Ohio and could be an asset in campaigning in the rust belt swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Bulwark excerpt: