New: Trump Shoots Down JD Vance Beard Rumors in Comments on Vice President Short List (“Looks Like a Young Abraham Lincoln”)

President Trump spoke about his vice president candidate shortlist in an interview with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio Wednesday. Trump shot down a rumor that he was leaning against choosing Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) because of Vance’s beard, saying, “No….He looks good, looks like a young Abraham Lincoln.” The Vance beard rumors came out of a report on Tuesday by the Bulwark (excerpt at end of article.)
Trump also commented on Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND), saying a restrictive North Dakota abortion law he signed is “a little bit of an issue.” Trump said that he and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) living in the same state is a “complication” but could be “easily fixed.” (Excerpt from the 12th Amendment: “The Electors shall meet in their respective states and vote by ballot for President and Vice-President, one of whom, at least, shall not be an inhabitant of the same state with themselves;”
Audio clip of Trump speaking about Vance, Burgum and Rubio:
Me: Word is that you won’t pick @JDVance1 because of his facial hair. Is that is that true?
Trump: No. He looks good…like a young Abraham Lincoln.@foxnewsradio
Listen to the full interview: https://t.co/rsMFInjqGS pic.twitter.com/bHu5BUYiIV
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) July 10, 2024
Speaking about defeated rival former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) releasing her delegates on Tuesday, Trump diplomatically said he would look into her not being invited to the Republican convention next week, but said she stayed in the race too long.
Fmr President @realDonaldTrump on whether he will invite @NikkiHaley to the RNC
Listen to the full interview: https://t.co/y6McumaKc6 pic.twitter.com/a7BdTKE6dJ
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) July 10, 2024
Excerpt from AP report on Burgum signing abortion law in 2023:
North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks’ gestation.
In those early weeks, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape or incest, or in medical emergencies. After six weeks, rape and incest victims cannot get abortions. Abortions to treat some medical emergencies, such as ectopic pregnancies, are allowed at any stage of pregnancy.
“This bill clarifies and refines existing state law … and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state,” Burgum said in a statement.
While campaigning for the GOP presidential nomination last year, Burgum said he would not sign a national abortion ban if he were elected president.
Trump’s position on abortion as stated in the Republican platform released this week:
4. Republicans Will Protect and Defend a Vote of the People, from within the States, on the Issue of Life
We proudly stand for families and Life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights. After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the States and to a vote of the People. We will oppose Late Term Abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance Prenatal Care, access to Birth Control, and IVF (fertility treatments).
Trump told Kilmeade he would prefer to announce his choice for vice president at next week’s Republican convention in Milwaukee but may have to do so sooner.
Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (located north of Pittsburgh) on Saturday, two days before the start of the convention. Vance is from neighboring Ohio and could be an asset in campaigning in the rust belt swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
J.D. VANCE IS THE BEST BET on the predictive markets to be Donald Trump’s running mate. But an only-in-MAGAville issue might stand in the Ohio Republican’s way: facial hair.
“J.D. has a beard. But Trump is a clean-shaven guy. He just doesn’t like facial hair,” a Trump confidant, who wants Vance on the ticket, told The Bulwark. “You just never know.”
So why not shave his face? It’s probably out of the question for Vance because of how young he is and looks. The Ohio senator turns 40 on August 2 and would be the third-youngest vice president to serve. But Trump wants someone who is experienced—or at least looks experienced. And “without the beard, Vance looks like he’s 12,” said another Trump adviser.
Trump hasn’t raised the beard issue with Vance, insiders say, but like a number of ladies of MAGAville, Trump has repeatedly commented favorably on his “beautiful” blue eyes and long eyelashes (just Google “J.D. Vance eye” and links galore auto populate on speculation he wears eyeliner—which his team denies).
Trending: “Five Aditinsthghga Air Degeeens Shystems!” — Joe Biden an Incoherent Rambling Mess at NATO Summit (VIDEO)
…Trump likes the way Vance promotes and defends him on television. Same with the two other likely frontrunners, Marco Rubio and Doug Burgum, according to a dozen sources who have spoken to Trump or his top-level advisers and who discussed the conversations on condition of anonymity with The Bulwark. Both Rubio and Burgum have a look in common: they’re beardless.