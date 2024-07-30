New Report Reveals Kamala Harris VP Contender Gov. Andy Beshear Has Received “Additional Security Detail”

Political analyst Cliston Brown reported on Tuesday morning that Democrat Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear has received additional security detail protection.

According to a report by CBS News, Gov. Beshear is one of a dozen people being vetted by the Harris campaign as a possible VP pick for Harris.

Brown wrote in a post on X, “My source in Kentucky informs me that Governor Andy Beshear has gotten additional security detail protection.”

Brown further reported that Beshear posted a cryptic Facebook post last week reading, “No matter where he goes, Kentucky will always be in his heart.”

In Brown’s report, he could not confirm whether the additional security consisted of Secret Service agents.

Last week, during a press conference, reporters asked Beshear about the possibility of being Harris’ VP pick.

In response to reporters’ questions, Beshear said, “Regardless of what comes next, I will do everything I can between now and election day to elect Kamala Harris president of the United States of America.”

Per WKYT:

According to CBS News, approximately a dozen people are being vetted, including Gov. Andy Beshear.