New Biden Staffer Tapped With Helping Shape Comms Strategy in PA, ‘Erotica the Drag Queen’

In a post on X, Eric Lipka, aka. ‘Erotica the Drag Queen’ announced he has joined the Biden-Harris campaign as a deputy press secretary for Pennsylvania.
Previously, Lipka worked for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
Thrilled to share I’ve joined the Biden-Harris campaign as deputy press secretary for Pennsylvania!
Let’s get to work, and finish the job! pic.twitter.com/xWoh7ZsPGY
— Eric Lipka (@ericclipkaa) July 17, 2024
Although Lipka has locked down his Instagram account, he describes himself as a “drag queen” in his bio.
Libs of TikTok shared a video of Lipka in action.
This is the new Deputy Press Secretary for PA for the Biden campaign pic.twitter.com/G8GOTUxsXK
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 18, 2024
However, a Fox News Digital review found Lipka’s name tagged in dozens of public Facebook posts dating back to 2021 when he was still a college student at Georgetown University. The public Facebook posts were often promotions for upcoming drag brunches, drag shows, and other events featuring drag queens, including Lipka.
Earlier this year, he performed at Hampden Sydney College, a private Virginia liberal arts school for men, for their Unity Alliance Lavender Ball, an event that featured several drag queens. Another post from April 2024 lists Lipka as one of the drag queens participating in an “Elevate your brunch” drag event the following month.
In January 2024, Lipka was listed as one of the drag queens participating in an event called “Saint Saturday” in Richmond, Virginia.
Dozens of other posts over the last few years show him participating in drag shows in Reheboth Beach, multiple Maryland venues, Connecticut, and various LGBTQ-friendly venues across Washington, D.C. In an April 2023 Facebook post, Lipka is listed on a promotion flyer for an event called “Looney’s Pub presents Brunch Tunes” in College Park, Maryland.