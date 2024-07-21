New Biden Staffer Tapped With Helping Shape Comms Strategy in PA, ‘Erotica the Drag Queen’

In a post on X, Eric Lipka, aka. ‘Erotica the Drag Queen’ announced he has joined the Biden-Harris campaign as a deputy press secretary for Pennsylvania.

Previously, Lipka worked for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Thrilled to share I’ve joined the Biden-Harris campaign as deputy press secretary for Pennsylvania! Let’s get to work, and finish the job! pic.twitter.com/xWoh7ZsPGY — Eric Lipka (@ericclipkaa) July 17, 2024

Although Lipka has locked down his Instagram account, he describes himself as a “drag queen” in his bio.

Libs of TikTok shared a video of Lipka in action.

This is the new Deputy Press Secretary for PA for the Biden campaign pic.twitter.com/G8GOTUxsXK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 18, 2024

Fox News reports: