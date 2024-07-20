NBC News Journo: Resentment Growing Between Biden Team and Obama People, Biden Feels Betrayed (VIDEO)

Carol Lee of NBC News appeared on Morning Joe today and described the nervous breakdown happening in the Democrat party right now over the pressure campaign for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

Joe Biden and his inner circle are mad as hell at the Obama people and other high ranking Democrats. Joe reportedly feels betrayed and who could blame him? Obama was supposedly his good friend.

This is not going to end well for Democrats no matter what happens.

From NBC News:

Biden left feeling angry and betrayed by top Democratic leaders wavering on his campaign President Joe Biden feels personally hurt and betrayed by the way so many Democrats, including some of the party’s top leaders, have left him hung out to dry as he faces the biggest crisis of his political career, according to two sources familiar with his thinking. And privately, many of those leaders have expressed doubts about his path forward. Former President Barack Obama’s only public comment came the day after Biden’s disastrous debate last month, when he tweeted “Bad debate nights happen“ and talked about his former vice president’s virtues. Privately, however, Obama has concerns.

Another NBC News report:

Biden and the people closest to him have felt burned by efforts to push him out that they see as backhanded and disrespectful. The family is distraught and moving through the stages of anger and grief over how people they perceived to be friends have treated the president. “There was a much more dignified way to do this if this is what they wanted,” a Biden ally said. “This is no way to treat a public servant who has done a lot for this country.”

The relationship between the Biden and Obama camps has never been worse, as the Obama camp is actively trying to replace Biden:

"'We are close to the end. The writing is on the wall.' Those were the kinds of things that you're hearing from people who are close to the president.… pic.twitter.com/ZHQ0EtlqUb — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 19, 2024

Democrats and the media have spent years talking about the importance of ‘our democracy’ and now they’re trying to go around their own primary voters and force Biden to drop out. It’s pretty amazing.