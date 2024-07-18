Nashville Councilwoman Blames Trump For His Attempted Assassination (VIDEO)

Nashville Councilwoman Ginny Welsch blamed President Trump for the attempt on his life.
A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on Saturday during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.
The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.
Trump defied death and raised his fist shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as Secret Service agents escorted him to safety.
According to Fox 17 Nashville, Ginny Welsch objected to a resolution that condemned the assassination attempt on Trump, honoring the victims and condemning political violence.
“It touched Mr. Trump, because Mr. Trump has been calling for this and that people heeded his call,” said Nashville Councilwoman Ginny Welsch.
A Nashville councilwoman blamed former President Donald Trump on Wednesday for his attempted assassination.
Metro Nashville Councilmember Ginny Welsch, District 16, told Fox 17 Nashville the former president encouraged the shooting.
Welsch objected to suspending council rules to allow for a hearing of a resolution condemning the assassination attempt and political violence. The resolution would have also honored all victims. She told Fox 17 she “absolutely” stood by her decision.
Councilmember Courtney Johnston, District 26, called her colleague’s opposition “disgusting” and “embarrassing,” according to Fox 17. A new resolution condemning political violence will be introduced next month, which Welsch said she will back.
“There is another resolution that is also going to be filed on Aug. 6 that is actually speaking out against all political violence, and I will be supporting that one,” she noted.