Nashville Councilwoman Blames Trump For His Attempted Assassination (VIDEO)

Nashville Councilwoman Ginny Welsch blamed President Trump for the attempt on his life.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear on Saturday during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

Trump defied death and raised his fist shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as Secret Service agents escorted him to safety.

According to Fox 17 Nashville, Ginny Welsch objected to a resolution that condemned the assassination attempt on Trump, honoring the victims and condemning political violence.

“It touched Mr. Trump, because Mr. Trump has been calling for this and that people heeded his call,” said Nashville Councilwoman Ginny Welsch.

