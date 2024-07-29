MUST SEE: Olympic Skateboarder Uses Sign Language to Share Love for Jesus Christ (VIDEO)

The 2024 Paris Olympics is underway, and so far, many viewers have stopped watching the Olympics after the opening ceremony promoted anti-Christian imagery.

Amid the darkness, however, there has been some light at the Olympics.

Sixteen-year-old Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal shared a Bible verse in sign language after winning bronze in the women’s street skateboarding final at the Paris Olympics.

In her interview after winning Bronze, Leal signed the Bible verse John 14:6: “Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life.”

WATCH:

The Olympics got upset over this and she got in trouble. Christian Brazilian skateboarder, Rayssa Leal praised Jesus with sign language after winning a bronze medal. She singed, “Jesus is the way, the truth and the life”, Liberals also had a meltdown over her love of Christ. pic.twitter.com/pGdXImcPRc — The MAGA Sheriff ⭐ (@MAGASheriff) July 29, 2024

Per MSN:

Brazilian skateboarder, Rayssa Leal, channelled her inner evangelist after clinching a bronze medal at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris. The 16-year-old, who became her country’s youngest-ever Olympic medallist at age 13 in Tokyo 2020, continued from where she left off in the French capital. In a video circulating on social media and seen by Briefly News, the Maranhao-born athlete used her platform to share her faith in Jesus Christ. She delivered her message at the Paris Olympics using sign language, quoting John 14:6: “Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life.” Despite the Summer Olympics’ prohibition on religious symbols, Leal remained steadfast in sharing her message about Christ through sign language.