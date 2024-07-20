MUST-SEE: Air Traffic Controller Offers Prayer for Trump Force One During Takeoff

In an extraordinary moment, a heartfelt prayer was offered by an air traffic controller for former President Donald Trump’s plane, Trump Force One, as it departed Milwaukee early Friday morning.

This rare event occurred after Trump and former First Lady Melania concluded their presence at the Republican National Convention and Trump’s recent assassination attempt last week.

Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump left Milwaukee at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

They boarded Trump Force One, the nickname given to the Trump Organization’s Boeing 757, drawing a parallel to the official U.S. presidential aircraft, Air Force One.

As the aircraft prepared for takeoff, an unusual event unfolded. ​An air traffic controller took a moment to recite a prayer from the Bible, specifically Numbers 6:24-26, over the radio to Trump Force One.

The prayer states:

“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you.”

The extraordinary moment was shared on social media by Dan Scavino Jr., a Senior Advisor to Donald Trump. Scavino posted the audio of the prayer on his X account, allowing the public to witness this uncommon interaction between an air traffic controller and a former president’s aircraft.

Following their departure from Milwaukee, Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, are scheduled to hold a rally in Michigan on Saturday.