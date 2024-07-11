MSNBC’s Resident Wacko Joy Reid Goes on Another Unhinged Rant Against White People, Men and Christians (Video)

MSNBC’s resident wacko and DEI hire, Joy Reid’s severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) continues to send her into a whirlpool of crazy.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Reid shared a TikTok declaring brazenly she would vote for Joe Biden even if he were in a coma, as long as it meant keeping Donald Trump, whom she referred to as “Hitler,” out of the White House.

“Y’all just tell me who the nominee is, just let me know when you guys are finished fighting amongst yourselves, who I got to vote for to keep Hitler out of the White House. Who I got to vote for to keep Hitler out of the White House,” Reid said.

Unable to keep her crazy off of social media, Reid had another recent breakdown where she went on another rant against Whites, men, and Christians.

“Let’s not be trying to play games with these kinds of small things to pull us into a direction. All that matters in this election, and I genuinely mean this, all that matters in the election, the only thing that matters in this election, keep Donald Trump and Project 2025 out of power.”

“Keeping that insane ideology of White Christian Nationalism and White Supremacy and White male Chrisitan dominance out of power.”

So Reid suggests rejecting “White male Christian dominance” by voting for Joe Biden, a White male Christian?

Reid also does not bother to give transparency to Trump’s actual views about Project 2025.

Trump stated plainly and publicly on Truth Social that he has nothing to do with Project 2025, saying, “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Watch:

“THIS IS ABOUT KEEPING WHITE, MALE, AND CHRISTIAN DOMINANCE OUT!” Joy Reid is having another breakdown: pic.twitter.com/UOFiHJrsns — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 10, 2024

Earlier this month, Reid had another meltdown and accused the Supreme Court of siding with Trump over his claim of absolute immunity.

“They have granted monarch-like powers to Donald Trump and declared him immune from prosecution for any acts that can be declared official acts. So any acts that he conducts as President, and said that any act he conducts as president, which may have resulted in crimes, must be presumed to be official acts if they are done through the purview of the presidency,” Reid said.

She suggested that Joe Biden’s health is irrelevant as long as former President Trump does not regain the presidency.