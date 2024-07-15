MSNBC Yanks Trump-Hating “Morning Joe” Off the Air Following Trump Assassination Attempt

Far-left MSNBC yanked its signature morning news program off the air following the attempt on Trump’s life by a Democrat donor on Saturday.

CNN revealed that “Morning Joe,” which is hosted by Trump Derangement syndrome-suffering (TDS) suffering lovebirds Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, did not air Monday as details continue to roll in on one of the most horrifying and fateful days in American history.

Sources told the news outlet that Cesar Conde, the chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, made the decision in conjunction with Rashida Jones, the president of MSNBC, and Scarborough and Brzezinski.

MSNBC claimed in a statement to their rival network that the move was appropriate given “the complexity of the unfolding story” and at least one news feed was needed to cover the assassination attempt at all times.

“Given the gravity and complexity of this unfolding story, NBC News, NBC News NOW and MSNBC have remained in rolling breaking news coverage since Saturday evening,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal News Group said. “As we continue to cover this story into the week, the networks will continue to cross simulcast, alternating between NBC News, NBC News NOW and ‘MSNBC Reports,’ so there is one news feed covering this developing situation.”

However, CNN reports that MSNBC is not telling the full story. A source told the network what MSNBC is really concerned about is one of “Morning Joe’s” loony guests spouting something “inappropriate” about the Trump assassination attempt.

CNN notes such a move could cause critics of MSNBC to pounce and place the network in a bad light.

From CNN:

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the decision was made to avoid a scenario in which one of the show’s stable of two dozen-plus guests might make an inappropriate comment on live television that could be used to assail the program and network as a whole. Given the breaking news nature of the story, the person said, it made more sense to continue airing rolling breaking news coverage in the fraught political moment.

MSNBC says “Morning Joe” will resume regular broadcasting on Tuesday, but one should be skeptical because guests will not suddenly change their minds. No one should put a disgusting comment past Joe or Mika, either.

Joe and Mika, after all, have proven to be Biden’s most loyal enablers for years and have traded turns engaging in some of the most insane TDS meltdowns imaginable. One perfect example is when Scarborough back in November ridiculously claimed that Trump would execute his political opponents.

A better move would be to cancel their show altogether. Hope springs eternal.