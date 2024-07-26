MSNBC Progressive Focus Group in Wisconsin Signals Tepid Support for Kamala Harris and Criticizes ‘Closed Doors’ Process of Selecting Her (VIDEO)

MSNBC recently spoke to a focus group of progressive Wisconsin voters about Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee and the process of selecting her for the top spot.

While they did not come right out and criticize Harris as a candidate, they hardly seemed enthusiastic about the idea.

They also spoke negatively about the way the party handled the issue, behind closed doors and without any input from Democrat voters.

From Twitter/X:

MSNBC’s focus group of Wisconsin progressives did not go as planned. Democrats feel like Joe Biden harmed the Democrat party by not allowing an actual primary, and feel trepidation about Kamala Harris as the nominee: Elise Jordan: “How do you feel about the process in which President Biden decided to not run for reeelction?” Focus Group: “Would have been nice if he made this decision a year ago so we could have had a primary and maybe decided who we wanted to replace him rather than just all flocking to Kamala Harris.” “By trying to clear the field and ensure that it was Biden, not allowing us to have an actual Democrat primary process.

We would have been benefited significantly if we had figured this out far sooner so there could have actually been more time to have internal debate, have internal democracy within the party.”

Watch below:

MSNBC's focus group of Wisconsin progressives did not go as planned. Democrats feel like Joe Biden harmed the Democrat party by not allowing an actual primary, and feel trepidation about Kamala Harris as the nominee:

Elise Jordan: "How do you feel about the process in which… pic.twitter.com/xJdDLZVea9 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 25, 2024

Here’s more:

"I don't like the process either. There are people behind closed doors and curtains making the decisions for us. It's supposed to be a process. We're supposed to be part of it. That part I don't like on principle." pic.twitter.com/KFYYgFd9Ru — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 25, 2024

The media seems much more excited about Harris than these actual voters do. It’s very telling.