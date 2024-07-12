MSNBC Hosts Worry Biden Being Given Polling and Information by His Staff That’s ‘Not Based in Reality’ (VIDEO)

After Joe Biden’s ‘big boy’ presser tonight, MSNBC hosts tried to give Joe Biden high marks for not falling over on stage, but did not look overall pleased.

They expressed concern that Biden’s team may be giving him polls and other information that’s not ‘based in reality.’

They were referring mainly to polls which Biden keeps insisting show him in the lead. They also pointed specifically to his historically low approval rating.

Transcript via RCP:

NICOLE WALLACE, MSNBC: Two things on the politics, there is no incumbent president with lower approval ratings that won. Only three with lower ratings than he has right now and they all lost. Donald Trump, George HW Bush, and Jimmy Carter. So some of the political information is what worries some folks in his inner circle. And there is right now no poll showing him winning. CHRIS HAYES: I think that is all well said. The political calculations, I thought him saying that he would drop out if they said there is no way to win and no poll shows that. Of course, no single poll could show that. This is fundamentally him saying, that is, to me, puts his finger on what has made this difficult for so anguishing for many people, is that we just don’t know the future. No one does. No one gets to say if you do this thing, definitively then this will follow that is not the way it works… RACHEL MADDOW: And you make an important point that I think we can not say frequently enough, as Democrats and people who want to prevent Donald Trump from returning to the White House, anguish over this decision. That is that there is no perfect information about the future. And the argument that President Biden is best positioned to beat Donald Trump is an argument. There are other arguments that are also data-based that other people might have a better shot at it.

Here’s the video:

MSNBC Panel: Worried Biden Is Getting Information About His Political Prospects That's Not Based In Realityhttps://t.co/iV9OgtsgNx "It makes me worry that the president is being given information… that may not be based in reality and maybe sunnier than it is real." https://t.co/VWjbwjq9Hm pic.twitter.com/vP6ajuWoKj — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) July 12, 2024

From what we have seen in recent days, it seems like most of Biden’s campaign is not based in reality. Also, do these MSNBC hosts seem confident in Biden’s chances. The looks on their faces say it all.