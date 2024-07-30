MSNBC Focus Group With Black Voters on Kamala Harris Doesn’t Go as Planned (VIDEO)

MSNBC recently spoke to a focus group of black voters on the subject of Trump and Kamala Harris. It didn’t seem to go the way the far left network was expecting.

The members of the group were asked if any of them knows a black man who is planning to vote for Trump and every hand went up.

Then the journo leading the group asked if Kamala Harris entering the race changes that. They all said no.

Townhall reported:

That Probably Wasn’t the Answer MSNBC Expected From These Black Voters Regarding Kamala Harris It’s anecdotal, but MSNBC has held some focus groups that have been brutal to Kamala Harris. In Wisconsin, swing voters are worried about her involvement in a cover-up regarding the decline of Joe Biden’s health. It’s a character issue. What else is she willing to hide if she’s willing to conceal these developments? CNN spoke to a Georgia voter who shared the same sentiments. Now, this group of black men were asked if they knew other members of their community who intended to vote for Donald Trump. They all raised their hands. When asked if Kamala Harris taking the top spot on the Democratic Party ticket has changed anything for them, none of them said yes. The cancer of identity politics seems to be contained to college-educated white women who have become insufferable, even to self-identified liberals. Sure, some non-white progressives espouse this nonsense, but it’s a wholly white progressive invention as they’re the most intense on these issues.

Watch the video below:

MSNBC: “How many of you know a Black man who has expressed to you that they’re committed to voting for Donald Trump?” *All hands go up* “Has the emergence of Kamala Harris changed that?” “No.” pic.twitter.com/tT461NiWWF — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 28, 2024

MSNBC keeps having these types of moments with voters. It’s hilarious to watch.