MLB Player Celebrates with Now Iconic Trump Fist Pump (Video)

When President Donald Trump faced an assassination attempt on July 13th, the world held its collective breath, waiting to see if he was ok.

President Trump immediately ducked down after the initial gunshots were heard.

As he emerged in the moments of chaos that followed, with blood flowing down his face and as Secret Service agents moved in to shield him, he raised his fist into the air and shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

The iconic moment of strength, determination, and courage resonated with people worldwide as a powerful sign of perseverance.

On Sunday, shortstop Taylor Walls of the Tampa Bay Rays hit a double. As he reached second base, he turned to the Rays’ dugout, held his fist in the air, and mouthed, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” in what appears to be a nod to President Trump.

Watch:

Taylor Walls did the Trump “Fight! Fight!” after this double pic.twitter.com/8K5ovTEIQh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 21, 2024

Tampa Bay Rays’ Taylor Walls gets on base and celebrates with Trump’s famous fist pump and “Fight!” chant. Fearless support for No. 45 pic.twitter.com/RFQFYCarpW — OutKick (@Outkick) July 21, 2024

Walls, a Georgia native, is in his fourth season with the Rays after being selected in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft.