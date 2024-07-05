Missing Teen With Schizophrenia Found After Being Spotted in Background of Popular Twitch Stream (VIDEO)

A 17-year-old Michigan resident, who has been missing for months, was discovered after his brother noticed him in the background of a Twitch stream.

Troy Coleman of Flint, who suffers from schizophrenia, went missing on May 21 of this year and was feared to be dead.

However, in an amazing turn of events, Troy’s brother Trent Coleman spotted him in a live stream being streamed by Faze Lacy, a popular Twitch streamer.

In the live stream, Lacy believes Troy is on drugs due to his bizarre behavior, but in an email to Lacy, Troy’s brother Trent wrote, “Hello, my name is Trent Coleman and my missing little brother from Michigan was on Clix and Lacy’s stream in Miami. He is not on drugs, he is schizophrenic. He has been missing for three months, and his case was put on homicide in Michigan.”

After finding out Troy was missing, Lacy contacted Miami authorities, who were able to locate Troy and arrange his transportation back to Michigan to be with his family.

The Flint Township Police Department wrote, “A heartfelt THANK YOU to everybody who shared the missing person information about Troy Coleman. We are working with local authorities to arrange his safe return to Michigan to be with his family.”

JUST IN: Missing child from Michigan randomly shows up on someone’s live stream in Miami, Florida. 17-year-old Troy Coleman, who has schizophrenia, has been missing for months and was thought to be dead. During Lacy & Clix’s live stream, a teen with his shirt off was seen going… pic.twitter.com/iixdxBaH7c — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 3, 2024

We got into contact with his brother and told him what hotel he said he was staying at on stream. He has been found and placed in a holding cell in Miami until he gets transferred back to Michigan with his family. The power of the internet is insane thank you guys ❤️ https://t.co/wk6SzniY9j — FaZe Lacy (@LacyHimself) July 4, 2024

Per Fox 2 Detroit:

A 17-year-old Flint resident, who according to family suffers from schizophrenia, was found when his brother recognized him on a popular Twitch stream. After the brother saw the Twitch stream, authorities were able to track down Troy Coleman, who had been missing since May 21, according to Flint police. FaZe Lacy, one of the streamers, tweeted that he and “Clix,” his streaming partner, had talked with Coleman randomly on the street, and because of that, his family discovered that he was still alive. Coleman’s brother, Trent, reached out to them and they were able to put police in contact with Troy, who is now returning to Michigan. “We are working with local authorities to arrange his safe return to Michigan to be with his family,” the Flint Township Police Department said in a Facebook post.