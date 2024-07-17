Milwaukee Voter Explains Why She is Voting Trump in 2024: ‘We Have to Do Something Different’ (VIDEO)

Lawrence Jones of FOX News is in Milwaukee covering the Republican National Convention. One day this week, he visited a diner in town and spoke to people about the election.

One young black woman he spoke to said that she is voting for Trump, explaining that Democrats have controlled Milwaukee for years and that things have not improved there.

This should terrify Democrats because you know this young woman speaks for many other people.

FOX News has details:

Milwaukee voter vows to vote Trump since residents ‘haven’t gotten anything’ under Democrats in decades One Milwaukee voter will cast her ballot for former President Donald Trump in November, arguing it’s time for “something different” since she is fed up with the Democrats who have run the city for more than six decades. “Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones had “Breakfast with Friends” at the Machine Shed in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, as the Republican National Convention (RNC) is underway. “We’ve had Democratic control in Milwaukee for the last 65 years, and we haven’t gotten anything,” she told Jones on Monday. “And so it’s like you can’t keep doing the same thing and expecting different results. We have to do something different.” Many voters noted that crime and the economy are top of mind as they prepare to cast their ballots in November. One supporter even told Jones only God and Trump can get the United States back on track following the leadership under the Biden-Harris administration.

See the video below:

Fox News: “Why would you be supporting Donald Trump?” Milwaukee voter: “For change. We’ve had Democratic control in Milwaukee for the last 65 years. And we haven’t gotten anything. You can’t keep doing the same thing and expecting different results.” pic.twitter.com/eMVC3jSo0Y — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2024

Trump won Wisconsin in 2016. He can certainly win the state again in 2024.