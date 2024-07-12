Military Junta in Burkina Faso Amends Family Code Prohibiting ‘Homosexuality and Related Practices’

The loss by the Western colonial powers of political and military influence in Africa has become more pronounced as the military leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have just signed a new confederation treaty establishing the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

This comes months after the three countries withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc in January.

And as the military juntas move away from the West, they enact policies that run contrary to the nexus of the modern Western culture.

Now, it arises that Burkina Faso’s military junta announced it has adopted the draft of an amended family code that criminalizes homosexuality.

Reuters reported:

“The West African nation has been among just 22 out of 54 countries on the continent that allow same-sex relations, which are punishable by death or lengthy prison terms in some states. Burkina Faso has been under military rule since two successive coups in 2022 and is part of a confederation with juntas in neighboring Mali and Niger.”

Burkina Faso’s junta announced that it had adopted an amended ‘family code’ draft in a council of ministers overseen by interim military leader Ibrahim Traoré.

“‘From now on, homosexuality and related practices are prohibited and punishable by law’, interim Justice Minister Edasso Rodrique Bayala said in a presidency statement on the meeting.

For the law to come into force, it will need to pass a parliamentary vote and then be promulgated by Traoré.”

More African countries not part of the Alliance of Sahel States are also moving against homosexual rights.

Uganda and Ghana have passed legislation that ‘intensify the repression of LGBTQ people’.

