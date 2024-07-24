Mike Benz: FBI Has a Tape of the J6 Pipe Bomber Taking the Bomb Out of His Bag by the DNC — But His Phone’s Meta-Data Was Damaged and Unable to Use!

Mike Benz, the founder and president of the Foundation of Freedom Online, joined Dave Brat on Tuesday on The War Room.

During their most interesting discussion, Mike Benz dropped a bomb on the FBI’s tricks on January 6, 2021. For some reason, the FBI hid critical information on the January 6 pipe bomber.

Benz revealed that the FBI had deliberately cut the video footage showing the pipe bomber pulling out the bomb from a bag and placing it under a sidewalk bench.

The FBI is hiding evidence in the pipe bomber case!

Benz also reported that the pipe bomber’s cellphone data was corrupted and damaged from that day. This was the only person the FBI had trouble identifying.

Does anyone trust a single word coming from the Stasi-FBI today?

Here is Mike on The War Room:

Mike Benz: America First Legal actually We just got these about three weeks ago, Steven Miller’s group, his legal group. After they got this thing shut down, they got the emails and it turned out that this domestic CIA cell within DHS, run by former heads of the CIA and former heads of the entire intelligence community, explicitly targeted Trump supporters, saying that the lion’s share of what we need to focus on are supporters of President Donald Trump. This, this is the thing that launched the church committee hearings in 1975. Domestic activities of our foreign-facing Department of Dirty Tricks, who are allowed to overthrow governments, who are allowed to control media around the world, but are never supposed to come home. They’re supposed to be a guard dog not attacking our own family’s children. That’s what we’re up against here. You see this with DHS and the scandals around the Secret Service. The fact is we have so many unanswered questions about the role of Secret Service in the January sixth Pipebomber story. The Justice Department… And once again, it’s this one, two punch between the Justice Department and the Secret Service. In the January 6th pipebomb situation, it took an entire year of the Justice Department lying to judges and lying to defense counsel saying that Kamala Harris was in the Capitol. It didn’t come out until, I think, December 2021 that Kamala Harris was at a very strange site instead. They actually had to update and file amended indictments in order to correct this misinformation. They had told judges and defense counsel that actually Kamala Harris was sitting basically on top of the DNC pipe bomb. That is, she was hand-delivered directly to the site of the place that Secret Service was supposed to stop any threats from jeopardizing. Lo and behold, we’re told the pipe bomb was sitting at the front leg of the park bench at the entrance to the building. You could walk by that park bench as I did, and you have coffee on that park bench. It was supposed to have sat there for 17 hours from 08:00 PM on January 5th until it was discovered at 1:00 PM the following day. Then you have the fact that the FBI has a tape, and I’m going to post this on my timeline again today at Mike Benz Cyber, and I’ll do a zoom in so everyone can see it. The The FBI has a tape of the pipe bomber taking the pipe bomb out of the bag but has not disclosed it because they had a stationary camera focused in on the actual park bench, but then they cut the stationary camera before he takes it out of the bag. What if it wasn’t the same device? What if it was a rogue person from Secret Service? Or what if Secret Service found a device that was different from what the pipe bomber took out of the bag? The FBI has already stonewalled us because that pipe bomber was texting from the park bench. But then they told us, Oh, the cell phone data was corrupted. Magically, the only person out of 1,500 indictments in January sixth whose cell phone data was corrupted by AT&T happens to be the pipe bomber! What Did the dog eat the security footage? Did a lightning bolt strike the stationary camera just before he took it out of the bag? What is going on here? You seem to have this apparatus where the FBI kills the evidence and the secret service looks the other And magically, just magically, that’s how you get these two biggest attacks on democracy that we’ve seen in the past 50 years.

Via The War Room.

In case you missed it, back in January, The Gateway Pundit reported that the FBI linked the pipe bomber to a Metro card and a license plate of a former government official but barred interviews and diverted the investigation.

The FBI is corrupt to the core.