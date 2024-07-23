Megyn Kelly Rips Kamala Harris: ‘America is Not Going to Elect This Nimrod, as its First Female President’ (VIDEO)

Former FOX News host Megyn Kelly is apparently not a fan of Kamala Harris, who is now the presumptive Democrat nominee for president.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Kelly said that she likes the idea of a strong female president, but referred to Harris as a nimrod.

Millions of Americans, including even some people on the left would agree with Kelly’s assessment.

The New York Post has details:

Megyn Kelly on Kamala Harris: ‘America is not going to elect this nimrod as its first female president’

Megyn Kelly likes former President Donald Trump’s chances of returning to office this November, saying that Vice President Kamala Harris is a “nimrod” who will be rejected by voters as she emerged as the likely Democratic Party nominee in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek re-election.

“I am telling you, America is not going to elect this nimrod as its first female president. I trust in them too much for that,” Kelly said during a special Sunday broadcast of her SiriusXM show “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Kelly said that voters are “not that dumb” and “they’re not that open to a female president to where they’d be like, anybody will do.”

The former Fox News prime time host said that as the mother of a daughter, she thought it was “effed up” that there has yet to be a woman elected president of the United States.

Watch the clip below:

Harris is a disaster of a candidate. It is obvious that Democrats embraced her because they really have no other choice.

