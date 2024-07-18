Medal of Honor Recipient David Bellavia’s Powerful RNC Speech: “What About the 13 Heroes We Lost at Abbeygate in Afghanistan?”

Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sgt.David Bellavia spoke at the RNC on Wednesday and delivered a powerful speech.

Here are his remarks:

Thank you. In 2019, President Donald Trump awarded me the Medal of Honor for my service in Falluja during the Iraq War. Thank you.

Today, I speak across the country on behalf of our military services, and I ask parents I look them right in the eye like I’m looking at you, and I ask them, “Will you give America your sons and daughters to serve in the greatest force for good this world has ever seen, the United States military?”

I tell them what I learned when I was in combat. Your sons and daughters will be loved. They’ll be our family. That bond that commitment is for a lifetime.

Their response? Well, it’s changed in the last couple of years. Now they say, “What about the 13 heroes we lost at Abbeygate in Afghanistan?”

Now they say, “What about the desperate civilians falling off the transport airplanes?”

Now they ask, “What about the American citizens we left behind for the enemy?”

They say to me, “Under Biden-Harris, we don’t believe you.”

They no longer see their sacrifice as worthwhile, that their service makes us all better off.

Are you better off than you were four years ago? I’ll tell you what, we’re all going to answer that question in November.

Here’s something for you. Let’s ask it the other way around. Let’s ask, are our enemies better off than they were four years ago? Iran and it’s US proxies, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Hultis, China, Russia.

Well, Iran is richer, Russia is bigger, and China is stronger, and they’re Unchecked aggression proves that the answer is a resounding yes. The Biden-Harris foreign policy undermines American security, and watching their administration lose the gains President Donald Trump made overseas not only destroys our morale, it empowers our enemies abroad. Under their watch, a record number of American embassies have been forced to evacuate, and military recruitment has plungged, and confidence in the armed forces has reached a 20-year low.

Under President Donald Trump, our enemies will know that American power is as decisive as it is overwhelming. And if you provoke the United States of America, we will hurt you. If you threaten citizens of the United States of America, we will hurt you for generations to come.

So help me God. Donald Trump is a Commander-in-Chief that I am confident to tell parents is at the helm. Donald Trump loves America. He, too, has bled for the nation that he loves.

May God bless America.

May God bless our Gold Star our families.

Thank you for what you’ve given this country. And may God keep President Donald Trump safe and in his hands.

May God make America strong. May God make America great again. Join me in voting for Commander in Chief-Chief Donald J. Trump for President of the United States.

Thank you very much.