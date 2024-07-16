Meathead Rob Reiner and Other Hollywood Liberals Lose Their Minds Over Dismissal of Trump Documents Case

Now that the Jack Smith classified documents case against Trump has been dismissed, some people on the left are in total meltdown mode.

Things are especially bad in Hollywood.

Noted Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer Rob Reiner and his fellow travelers in the entertainment industry are losing what’s left of their minds.

Breitbart News reports:

Hollywood Celebrities Freak over Dismissal of Trump Documents Case: ‘We Are Officially a Banana Republic’ Self-awareness was in short supply Monday as left-wing Hollywood celebrities freaked out over a federal court’s decision to dismiss the “documents” case against former President Donald Trump, with various stars claiming the ruling represented the politicization of the judicial system. Absent from their vitriol was any mention of how the Biden administration has weaponized the judiciary against former President Donald Trump in an apparent attempt to hurt his chances of winning back the White House in November. Many of the same celebrities have cheered the recent lawfare indictments against Trump, with some wishing to see him end up behind bars. On Monday, the stars were in no mood for self-reflection as they decried the Florida federal court’s ruling that throws out Biden administration appointee Jack Smith’s case against the 45th president.

Take a look at their tweets below:

Rob Reiner

With Judge Cannon’s dismissal of the Trump stolen documents case, we’re seeing the beginning of the end of the Rule of Law in America. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 15, 2024

Kathy Griffin

Tell me again how the founders thought of everything. https://t.co/U5rlGHWwKN — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 15, 2024

Bette Midler

Like a slow moving train wreck, brick by brick they are dismantling these United States. What they don’t realize is what a horrible world they will get when they get what they think they want. https://t.co/KV2SsCp9TR — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 15, 2024

Stephen King

I fear for my country. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 15, 2024

Jon Cryer

When you appoint the judges, you get away with the crimes. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 15, 2024

Mia Farrow

Jaw dropper.

Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the entire Trump classified documents case. She claims the case should be thrown out because the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violates the Constitution. Her decision is sure to be appealed. https://t.co/Xm8xmNULy0 — Mia Farrow ️‍ (@MiaFarrow) July 15, 2024

Daryl Hannah

The stupid doesn’t seem to stop

11th circuit make it stop https://t.co/VlwcHjiAc0 — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) July 15, 2024

These people just can’t help themselves. It’s sad.