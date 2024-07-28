Massive Overflow Crowd for Trump-Vance Rally in St. Cloud, MN (Video)

by

A massive overflow crowd remained outside to watch speeches by Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and President Trump as the Republican presidential ticket took the stage at a ‘sold out’ rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota Saturday night. Capacity for the rally was estimated to be around 8,000.

Trump is making a play for Minnesota after losing the state by about 230,000 votes in 2020 and by about 44,000 votes in 2016. A Fox News poll released this week has Kamala Harris leading Trump in Minnesota by six points, 52 percent to 46 percent in a head-to-head match-up (similar to the 2020 vote) and 47 percent to 41 percent in a five-way race..

Trump has been holding rallies at indoor arenas since he survived a would-be assassin’s bullet that miraculously only hit his right ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. One supporter, Corey Comperatore, was killed and two supporters were wounded in the stands behind Trump during the attack by a lone gunman who was killed by a Secret Service sniper, according to initial reports.

Video taken by the Trump Campaign’s Dan Scavino, Jr. shows the crowd watching Trump’s speech live on a jumbotron:

A photo taken by an attendee of video shown inside of the massive crowd outside. The attendee said the overflow crowd was 12,000.

Video taken earlier by a supporter in the crowd while Vance was speaking.

One supporter who tried to attend said the line for the rally stretched nearly four miles. A video clip shows the line to get in snaking through a neighborhood.

The Trump campaign’s Margo Martin posted video of supporters greeting Trump’s motorcade:

Supporters gathered outside the airport as Trump Force One landed:

Inside and outside views of the Brooks Center:

KTSP-TV reporter Tom Heuser reported capacity of around 8,000.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 