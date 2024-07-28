Massive Overflow Crowd for Trump-Vance Rally in St. Cloud, MN (Video)

A massive overflow crowd remained outside to watch speeches by Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and President Trump as the Republican presidential ticket took the stage at a ‘sold out’ rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota Saturday night. Capacity for the rally was estimated to be around 8,000.

Trump is making a play for Minnesota after losing the state by about 230,000 votes in 2020 and by about 44,000 votes in 2016. A Fox News poll released this week has Kamala Harris leading Trump in Minnesota by six points, 52 percent to 46 percent in a head-to-head match-up (similar to the 2020 vote) and 47 percent to 41 percent in a five-way race..

Trump has been holding rallies at indoor arenas since he survived a would-be assassin’s bullet that miraculously only hit his right ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. One supporter, Corey Comperatore, was killed and two supporters were wounded in the stands behind Trump during the attack by a lone gunman who was killed by a Secret Service sniper, according to initial reports.

Video taken by the Trump Campaign’s Dan Scavino, Jr. shows the crowd watching Trump’s speech live on a jumbotron:

The overflow crowd here in St. Cloud, Minnesota this evening at the MASSIVE #TrumpRally! USA—USA—USA pic.twitter.com/82JznZvYIh — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) July 28, 2024

A photo taken by an attendee of video shown inside of the massive crowd outside. The attendee said the overflow crowd was 12,000.

Just over 8,000 inside (maximum capacity, all-time record).

More than 12,000 outside, *after* they were informed the stadium is full.

Total crowd size in excess of 20,000. The crowd is so excited!!#PresidentTrump #StCloudTrumpRally #StCloudMN #TrumpRally #TrumpVance24 pic.twitter.com/17bR4c49mK — JD (@SenatorMiah) July 28, 2024

Video taken earlier by a supporter in the crowd while Vance was speaking.

Overflow crowd outside the #MAGA rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota! Many more left when they learned the arena was full. Minnesotans for Trump! pic.twitter.com/azUsuoauvM — Janet (@JanetG988) July 28, 2024

One supporter who tried to attend said the line for the rally stretched nearly four miles. A video clip shows the line to get in snaking through a neighborhood.

We walked nearly 4 miles of the line for the Trump rally in St. Cloud trying to find the end of the line before we figured there was no way we’d even get into the overflow. The MSM lies to all of us. The support behind President Trump is real and tangible.#Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/tjBWwsdzSe — The Reality Che-Q *Mic Drop*™ (@TheRealityCheQ) July 27, 2024

The Trump campaign’s Margo Martin posted video of supporters greeting Trump’s motorcade:

St. Cloud is Trump Country!!! pic.twitter.com/xgrASWfhEL — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 27, 2024

Supporters gathered outside the airport as Trump Force One landed:

#Trump has landed in Minnesota. Crowds gathered outside the airport. St. Cloud, MN is absolutely LIT right now. Lines for miles and miles at the SCSU campus to welcome DJT to the Land of 10,000 lakes. #TrumpRally #Trump2024 #StCloud pic.twitter.com/sgXPeW0J2A — Robert Gerads (@robert_gerads) July 27, 2024

Inside and outside views of the Brooks Center:

And just as many outside in 90 degree heat in St Cloud, MN pic.twitter.com/lhRT6ewLj8 — all4fun2 (@all4fun2rgl) July 27, 2024

KTSP-TV reporter Tom Heuser reported capacity of around 8,000.