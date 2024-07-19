Mark Zuckerberg Admits Trump is a ‘Badass,’ Understands Why He Is So Popular

Mark Zuckerberg appears to be warming to Donald Trump.

The Facebook founder, who has long been associated with liberal and Democratic Party causes, told Bloomberg in an interview that Trump’s response to this weekend’s assassination attempt was one of the most “badass” things he had ever seen.

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he told the publication.

“On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy,” he continued.

The 40-year-old. who has long overseen an aggressive censorship regime against conservative voices across his various platforms, added that Facebook would be less political moving forward.

“The main thing that I hear from people is that they actually want to see less political content on our services because they come to our services to connect with people,” explaining that Meta is recommending less political content to people than before. “I think you’re going to see our services play less of a role in this election than they have in the past.”

Zuckerberg also declined to endorse either candidate in the 2024 presidential race, although it is a safe bet he will still be gunning for Joe Biden or his eventual replacement.

Trump, meanwhile, is not a great of the billionaire businessman. Back in March, he suggested that banning TikTok from the U.S. would only benefit Meta which he described as an “enemy of the people.”

“If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time. “I don’t want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!