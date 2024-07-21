Mark Halperin: Joe Biden Wasn’t Going to Endorse Kamala Harris But Bowed to Pressure Over the Weekend and Changed Course

Mark Halperin on Thursday said Joe Biden was going to drop out of the 2024 race as early as Sunday.

Halperin also said Biden was not going to endorse his VP Kamala Harris:

* plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend, with Sunday most likely

* Jon Meacham polishing up remarks

* Biden with NOT resign the presidency

* Biden will NOT endorse Harris

* open convention with Harris and about 3 others

Mark Halperin was right!

Joe Biden did drop out of the 2024 race on Sunday.

However, he endorsed Kamala Harris.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” Biden said on X.

Mark Halperin said Biden wasn’t going to endorse Kamala Harris but got pressured over the weekend and changed course.

We know who pressured old Joe!