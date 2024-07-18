JUST IN: The Great Lou Dobbs Has Passed Away

The great Lou Dobbs has passed away.

He was 78 years old.

President Trump made the announcement on Truth Social.

“The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent. He understood the World, and what was “happening,” better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Lou Dobbs’ team asked for prayers.

In February 2021, Fox News canceled Lou Dobbs’ show.

Dobbs was a staunch Trump supporter and he wasn’t afraid to report on the massive Democrat voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit’s founder and Editor-in-Chief Jim Hoft recently appeared on Lou Dobbs’ podcast to discuss the ongoing persecution of President Trump.

.@jimhoft_ describes the assassination attempt on a populist leader in Germany who is standing up to the globalists and open border advocates. He says it reminds him of the persecution of Donald Trump & his supporters. Join us on #TheGreatAmericaShow at https://t.co/mXn1r5AAJE! pic.twitter.com/ivPAK9dZxx — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 7, 2023

Lou Dobbs was noticeably absent from his iHeartRadio show, “The Great America Show” for the last few weeks.

DEVELOPING…