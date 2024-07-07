‘Lioness’ Star Mike Heslin Dies Suddenly Aged 30 From Cardiac Arrest, Doctors ‘Have No Explanation’

Hollywood actor Mike Heslin has died suddenly at the mere age of 30.

Heslin, who had starred in the Amazon series Lioness and the film The Holiday Proposal Plan, had been hospitalized for a week before finally succuming to a heart attack last Tuesday.

His husband, James Wilson, confirmed his passing on social media, where he goes by the name Scotty Dynamo:

On July 2nd, my husband, best friend, and soulmate [Mike Heslin] passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital. Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened. Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel. He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice. He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him. He moved through life with such ease and confidence, and turned everyone around him into a better version of themselves. No matter how difficult things got, we knew that there was nothing we couldn’t overcome with Mike in our corner. Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant. But I will take it one day at a time like you always told me to, and live every day in your honor. Just a week ago, we were in the early stages of starting a family and would regularly share our favorite baby names for our future kids. You always told me that you felt like you were meant to be a dad, and I couldn’t agree more. You would be the world’s most perfect father. If I ever become a dad, I am going to name my son after you and hope that I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you are.

As well as starring in various films and TV shows, Heslin created and starred in the 2020 The Influencers, a scripted mockumentary avaliable on Prime Video.

Originally from California, he earned a BFA in Directing from the Boston Conservatory, according to his personal website.